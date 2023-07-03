Here's What's Concerning About Sleep Country Canada Holdings' (TSE:ZZZ) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSE:ZZZ) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Sleep Country Canada Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = CA$139m ÷ (CA$1.0b - CA$151m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Sleep Country Canada Holdings has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 12% it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Sleep Country Canada Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sleep Country Canada Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From Sleep Country Canada Holdings' ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Sleep Country Canada Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Sleep Country Canada Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 3.7% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

