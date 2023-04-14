Here's What's Concerning About Spring Art Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SPRING) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Spring Art Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SPRING) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Spring Art Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = RM1.8m ÷ (RM105m - RM5.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Spring Art Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 1.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Spring Art Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Spring Art Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Spring Art Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 34%, but since then they've fallen to 1.8%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On Spring Art Holdings Berhad's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Spring Art Holdings Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last three years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Spring Art Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

