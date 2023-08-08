Here's What's Concerning About Surteco Group's (ETR:SUR) Returns On Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after we looked into Surteco Group (ETR:SUR), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Surteco Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = €9.3m ÷ (€1.1b - €368m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Surteco Group has an ROCE of 1.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 6.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Surteco Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Surteco Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Surteco Group Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Surteco Group, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 6.6% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Surteco Group becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, Surteco Group's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 34% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Surteco Group is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

