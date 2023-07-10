Here's What's Concerning About TAKKT's (ETR:TTK) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at TAKKT (ETR:TTK) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for TAKKT, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = €90m ÷ (€1.1b - €182m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, TAKKT has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 7.6% generated by the Commercial Services industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured TAKKT's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TAKKT here for free.

What Can We Tell From TAKKT's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at TAKKT doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 9.7%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, TAKKT is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And with the stock having returned a mere 37% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

