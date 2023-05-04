Here's What's Concerning About TI Fluid Systems' (LON:TIFS) Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TI Fluid Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = €99m ÷ (€2.8b - €674m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, TI Fluid Systems has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 8.5%.

In the above chart we have measured TI Fluid Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of TI Fluid Systems' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 11%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect TI Fluid Systems to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that TI Fluid Systems is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 47% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

TI Fluid Systems does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for TI Fluid Systems that you might be interested in.

