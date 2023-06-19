Here's What's Concerning About Tiger Brands' (JSE:TBS) Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. On that note, looking into Tiger Brands (JSE:TBS), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tiger Brands is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = R3.1b ÷ (R26b - R7.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Tiger Brands has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Food industry.

In the above chart we have measured Tiger Brands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Tiger Brands here for free.

So How Is Tiger Brands' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Tiger Brands' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 25% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Tiger Brands becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Tiger Brands' ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 30% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Tiger Brands and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

