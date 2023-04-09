Here's What's Concerning About Vontier's (NYSE:VNT) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Vontier (NYSE:VNT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vontier:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$592m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$930m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Vontier has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 13% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Vontier's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Vontier, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 23% over the last five years. However it looks like Vontier might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Vontier is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 3.2% to shareholders over the last year. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Vontier, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

