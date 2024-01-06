Here's What's Concerning About Werner Enterprises' (NASDAQ:WERN) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Werner Enterprises is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = US$166m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$330m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Werner Enterprises has an ROCE of 5.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 9.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Werner Enterprises compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Werner Enterprises' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.8% from 10% five years ago. However it looks like Werner Enterprises might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Werner Enterprises' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Werner Enterprises is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 55% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Werner Enterprises that we think you should be aware of.

