Here's What's Happening in Markets: April 17

Kristin Myers
3 min read
0
Here’s What’s Happening in Markets Today: April 09
Here’s What’s Happening in Markets Today: April 09

Markets wavered between green and red Wednesday as investors looked for optimism in corporate earnings after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments about rate cuts left them downbeat.

SPY, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and DIA, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust both flipped to higher from slightly lower midmorning, while QQQ, the Invesco QQQ Trust which mirrors the tech-heavy Nasdaq, dipped further than the other broad exchange-traded funds. Investors pulled money from SPY and DIA yesterday and QQQ experienced inflows of cash.

Investors looking to snap a losing streak in the market were hit with a dose of pessimism on Tuesday by Fed Chair Powell at an event on the Canadian economy. Powell noted a "lack of further progress so far this year on returning to our 2% inflation goal" in his remarks, torpedoing hopes that the Fed would start cutting interest rates any time soon.

According to the CME Fed Watch Tool, traders aren't forecasting rate cuts until September, with a nearly 100% bet on holding rates steady at the Fed's May policy meeting.

Fixed income traders have been taken on a ride this year by the "higher for longer" rate environment. Most investors started off the year believing the Fed would cut rates half a dozen times—a belief that quickly dissipated in the first quarter. Bond yields, which were on the rise in previous days, fell on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year sliding to roughly 4.64%.

TLT, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF was also in the green on Wednesday as bond prices rose. Bond prices have an inverse relationship to yields.

Despite Powell's comments, earnings from megacap companies (companies with market capitalization of roughly $200B or more) injected optimism into the markets Wednesday.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. announced both earnings and revenue beats, while the airline maintained its economic forecast for 2024. Shares for the company jumped more than 10% Wednesday after the strong earnings report. JETS, the U.S. Global Jets ETF which holds major airline companies in the U.S. and abroad, gained 2.5%.

It's a nice boost for airline investors, who have seen performance in the airline industry underperform the broader market year to date.

JETS YTD 

Source: etf.com

And for cryptocurrency investors, a surge in bitcoin might be coming. The bitcoin halving, an event where rewards for bitcoin mining is cut in half is likely set to happen this week. The event reduces the amount of bitcoin supply in the market, increasing its scarcity. In the past, the halving event has usually preceded a large bitcoin rally.

It's the first halving event after the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs in the beginning of the year and may provide a buying opportunity for crypto investors.

Blackrock's IBIT, the iShares Bitcoin Trust was in the red Wednesday, slipping more than 2.7% in advance of the halving. The fund has seen huge inflows since its launch, raking in $15.3 billion since January, according to etf.com data. The fund has gained nearly 45% since it began trading.

IBIT Total Returns 

Source: etf.com

While crypto may rally in the coming weeks, this year's halving comes as bitcoin prices have hit new highs, potentially limiting further gains in bitcoin and the spot ETFs that track the digital currency.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Why ASML Holding Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of the chip equipment manufacturer pulled back after a disappointing earnings report.

  • Why Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Is Falling Today

    A rival's results send chills through the trucking industry.

  • Exclusive-US plans to restore tariffs on dominant solar technology, sources say

    The Biden administration is expected to grant a request by South Korea’s Hanwha Qcells to reverse a two-year-old trade exemption that has allowed imports of a dominant solar panel technology from China and other countries to avoid tariffs, two sources familiar with the White House plans said on Wednesday. The request, which has not previously been reported, comes as Qcells is seeking to protect a pledged $2.5 billion expansion of its U.S. solar manufacturing presence against competition from cheaper Asian-made products. The solar division of Korean conglomerate Hanwha Corp outlined the request in a formal petition to the U.S. Trade Representative on Feb. 23.

  • S&P 500’s Slide From Record Deepens as Tech Sinks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market headed toward its longest losing streak since January as a handful of big techs sold off — despite a slide in bond yields.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Red Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsEquities fe

  • Citi Says Wall Street Is Wrong to Slash Fed Rate-Cut Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists at Citigroup Inc. are going out on a limb by wagering that virtually everyone on Wall Street is wrong about the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?After three

  • Nvidia, Other Chip Stocks Fall, Dragging Nasdaq Lower

    The stock market has turned sour in April. Chip stocks, one of the most-popular corners of the stock market, are leading the swoon. + The PHLX Semiconductor Index was down 2.5% on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Bill Gates Is Raking In Over $1.26 Million Per Day In Dividend Income. Here Are The 5 Stocks Paying Him The Most

    Bill Gates, the eighth richest person in the world, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the staggering $463.2 million his portfolio is expected to pay him this year. Gates's investment strategy, rooted in picking companies with strong dividend yields, showcases his commitment to steady, long-term income streams. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s most recent 13F filing reveals that a significant portion of this income is

  • Why VinFast Auto Stock Crashed Today

    VinFast might not survive 2024.

  • You Won't Believe What Palantir CEO Alex Karp Said

    The CEO is not shy about making provocative statements.

  • Forget Nvidia: Billionaires Are Selling It and Buying 2 of Its Biggest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rivals Instead

    Prominent billionaire money managers pared down their stakes in artificial intelligence (AI) titan Nvidia in the December-ended quarter and piled into two of the company's top architectural competitors.