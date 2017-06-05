Here’s what’s new: Apple’s High Sierra

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017, Apple claimed that the new macOS High Sierra
will have the fastest desktop browser to date.
Safari is said to be 80 percent faster than Chrome, and will have an autoplay blocking feature.
For those who are concerned about Internet privacy, High Sierra will have an Intelligent Tracking Prevention tool.
Mail also got a few updates, including “Top Hits” in Spotlight, and Split View keeps messages you are replying to on the right side and mail on the left.
One of the most promising updates is designed to speed up the file system.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/06/05/macos-high-sierra/
