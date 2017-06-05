Here’s what’s new: Apple’s High Sierra

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017, Apple claimed that the new macOS High Sierra

will have the fastest desktop browser to date.

Safari is said to be 80 percent faster than Chrome, and will have an autoplay blocking feature.

For those who are concerned about Internet privacy, High Sierra will have an Intelligent Tracking Prevention tool.

Mail also got a few updates, including “Top Hits” in Spotlight, and Split View keeps messages you are replying to on the right side and mail on the left.

One of the most promising updates is designed to speed up the file system.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/06/05/macos-high-sierra/

This high-tech workout bag cleans itself

The car of the future debuts at SXSW

There’s now an indoor potty for small dogs

Get out of your next traffic jam with this flying car

A self-driving car that can do your errands for you

Robot teaches kids as young as 3 to code

This food recycler will turn your food scraps into fertilizer

Industrial robot technology may soon be in your home

Wristband monitors your blood alcohol content while you drink

Breast-pumping moms can now go wireless

The world’s first 3-screen gaming laptop is mind-blowing

Netflix has just helped improve your commute

Apple’s plan to beat Google in the maps game

Your next food delivery order could come from a robot

You can now add cooking to the list of things Alexa can help you do

This anti-drone gun looks like it can do some serious damage

You could soon be using your smartphone to get cash from the ATM

Instagram offers disappearing photos and live broadcasting

You may soon be able to use a drone to catch fish

Amazon offers special deals through Alexa

WhatsApp video calling is finally here

You can now cast Harry Potter spells from your phone