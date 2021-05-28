U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,214.50
    +13.62 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,585.31
    +120.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,814.42
    +78.15 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.90
    -1.17 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.90
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.90
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    +0.05 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2207
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    -0.0120 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4197
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,340.07
    -2,565.55 (-6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.26
    -56.16 (-5.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     
Here's when this burger giant sees an end to the labor shortage

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read
Red Robin CEO Paul Murphy is banking on the labor shortage plaguing his chain — along with most in the fast food industry — ending well before year end. 

"We see it [labor shortage] being under control and stabilized by early summer," Murphy said on Yahoo Finance Live

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) has had to reduce hours at some locations because of the inability to find new workers in an economy roaring back from the COVID-19 pandemic. In turn, that has weighed on sales for Red Robin as it has had to compete with higher wage jobs being offered right now in sectors such as retail and warehousing. 

Murphy explains Red Robin has tweaked its hiring process in an effort to get new workers into the business as quick as possible and retain them. 

"Through our technology, we have shortened our time for the hiring process and onboarding process. We have modulized our training because a lot of applicants coming in have not been in the industry before, so we enabled our training to be shortened. In a sense they learn one station at a time. And we have also put in a wage progression program that when somebody is hired, we are very transparent as to their wage increases and at 90 days, and at six-months and 12 months and 18 months. We are finding all of those things combined are working well for Red Robin," Murphy said.

Men walk past a Red Robin restaurant in Foxboro, Massachusetts July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter (UNITED STATES - Tags: FOOD SOCIETY)
Men walk past a Red Robin restaurant in Foxboro, Massachusetts REUTERS/Dominick Reuter (UNITED STATES - Tags: FOOD SOCIETY)

Even with the labor shortage, Red Robin is managing to partake in the economic recovery well underway.

Red Robin's first quarter same-store sales rose 10% from a year ago. Adjusted operating profits clocked in at $27.4 million compared to a $10.7 million loss a year ago. 

Ultimately finding workers and driving stronger execution, however, will be essential in Red Robin winning more Wall Street analysts over. Four out of the five sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin rate the stock a Hold or Sell, according to Bloomberg data.

"With the stock up almost 76% YTD (vs. the S&P 500 +11.5%), we see shares potentially taking a step back as 1Q results bested stale Street expectations and continued to lag the industry, including a choppier recovery in May. Red Robin has plenty of initiatives aimed at driving both the top & bottom lines (continued Donatos [pizza] roll-out, new labor models, higher-level off-premise sales) with some progress to-date (e.g., off-premise mix of ~42% in 1Q, which was up quarter over quarter and +~76% year over year). However, we do see reasons to remain cautious, including rising labor costs, which could throw a monkey-wrench in the long-term margin recovery and given the relatively low starting point (e.g., pre-pandemic EBIT margin of <1%), the company does not have much room for error," said Wells Fargo restaurant analyst Jon Tower in a research note to clients. 

Tower rates Red Robin shares at an underweight (equivalent of a Sell rating) with a $24.00 price target. Red Robin shares currently trade at about $35.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance's live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Slumps as Traders Brace for a Volatile Long Weekend

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped 7% to near $35,500, recalling levels seen in the crypto meltdown last week as traders brace for fresh volatility over the long weekend.Prices across digital tokens took a hit as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined a growing list of central bankers expressing skepticism about the industry’s usefulness in the real world.Now, retail players are set to dominate the coming trading sessions on typically thin exchange volumes.“Looking at the unrest across the crypto market, there is a chance that we see another hectic weekend trading in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote.Prices spiked 10% last Saturday, only to plunge by 18% the next day.“Most of the trading is speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high,” Kuroda said in an interview Thursday. “It’s barely used as a means of settlement.”https://t.co/gR9ozw5TrP pic.twitter.com/xkelxqOZnu— Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) May 28, 2021 Kuroda Joins Chorus of Central Bankers Casting Doubt on BitcoinAll the same, Bitcoin was little changed for the week, after a 44% selloff from the April’s peak of $63,000.More broadly, the threat of tougher regulation continues to be a drag on crypto market sentiment. China and Iran have cracked down on Bitcoin mining operations for using too much electricity and there’s speculation that the U.S. policymakers may increase financial oversight given the market’s growing size and intense volatility.On a technical level, the key marker is $30,000, said Swissquote’s Ozkardeskaya. A break below that level would be “further affirmation of an extended bear market,” she said.“Volatility has eased this week, but that probably won’t last entering a long weekend,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note. “Bitcoin’s consolidation phase should continue, but if the $37,000 level breached momentum, it could get ugly fast.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Credit Suisse Unit Blacklisted Gupta as Another Bankrolled Him

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG executives ignored warnings from colleagues about troubled steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta as they channeled $1.2 billion of client funds to his businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.Bankers in Credit Suisse’s commodity trade-finance unit blacklisted Gupta’s Liberty Commodities Ltd. in 2016 because they suspected some of its deals weren’t legitimate, the people said. When they learned about two years later that the bank was lending to his companies through a suite of investment funds, which eventually grew to $10 billion, they flagged their worries to leaders in compliance and the division that housed the loans, one of the people said.The disclosure that Credit Suisse may have put clients at risk despite internal concerns over Gupta’s businesses adds a new twist to the debacle stemming from the March implosion of Greensill Capital, the finance firm at the center of the three-way relationship.Investigations, LawsuitsThe U.K. Serious Fraud Office is now investigating Gupta’s group of companies for suspected fraud, including in its financing deals with Greensill, according to a May 14 statement. Credit Suisse has sued to force Gupta’s Liberty Commodities into insolvency and has since shut the funds that made the loans and launched an internal investigation. Investors are staring at losses as the bank confronts embarrassing lawsuits.“We are currently focusing our efforts on recovering our investors’ money,” Will Bowen, a spokesman for Credit Suisse in London, said in an emailed statement, adding that the bank’s internal probe will focus on “all of the issues” linked to the funds. “We are committed to learning the lessons and will share the relevant lessons learnt at the appropriate time.”Andrew Mitchell, a spokesman for the Gupta Family Group Alliance, or GFG Alliance, a collective of businesses linked to Gupta including Liberty Commodities, denied any wrongdoing.The Greensill saga represents just one of the two disasters that rocked Credit Suisse in the first half of 2021. Since Greensill began unraveling, the bank has announced a $5.5 billion hit from the blowup at Archegos Capital Management.ApologiesFormer Chairman Urs Rohner apologized to shareholders and his successor, Antonio Horta-Osorio, who arrived at the end of April, has promised a sweeping strategy review.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who was head of the division that oversaw trade finance, wasn’t aware of the internal concerns about Gupta that had prompted the bank to cut him off, according to a person familiar with the matter.Employees at the trade-finance unit, which lends money for the buying and selling of commodities, cut ties with Gupta in 2016 after becoming skeptical toward his Liberty Commodities, the people said. They distrusted the documents the company provided, triggering doubts about its transactions, they said. In one example reported by Bloomberg, the company had presented another bank with what seemed to be duplicate shipping receipts. Credit Suisse’s commodity team had stopped working with Gupta after identifying suspicious shipments while the bank’s credit-structuring team lobbied against the Greensill funds, the Wall Street Journal reported in April.A spokesman for Gupta has denied any wrongdoing.Banking TiesLiberty Commodities pledged assets to Credit Suisse as security for borrowings in 2013 but by early 2016, all such commitments had been extinguished, indicating that the financing relationship had ceased, U.K. Companies House filings show. And while Gupta’s company listed the Swiss bank as one of its lenders in its 2014 annual report, it didn’t in the following year’s report, which is dated May 2016, according to the filings.Their counterparts at other banks, including Macquarie Group Ltd. and Sberbank PJSC, halted trading with Liberty Commodities around the same time because of similar concerns; Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also stopped in 2016, Bloomberg has reported.Nevertheless, executives at Credit Suisse’s asset-management division -- which creates investment products for clients and charges a fee for overseeing them -- began arranging a suite of funds focused on supply-chain finance in 2017. The entities bought securitized loans packaged by Greensill, a firm created by Australian businessman Lex Greensill. Much of the debts were linked to Gupta’s businesses.WarningsOfficials at the commodity trade-finance unit were concerned when they found out about the funds’ links to Gupta and took their fears to Thomas Grotzer, general counsel for the bank’s Swiss division. They also warned Luc Mathys and Lukas Haas, the bankers who helped oversee the trades at the asset-management unit.Grotzer was promoted last month to interim global head of compliance at Credit Suisse. He didn’t respond to requests for comment. Mathys, head of fixed-income at the asset-management division, and Haas, a portfolio manager, were put on temporary leave in March. Neither responded to requests for comment.The bank pushed ahead with the funds and marketed them to investors as being made up of short-term debt secured on invoices, assets considered so safe that Credit Suisse gave the largest vehicle its lowest rating for risk. Yet part of the loans were linked to mere possible future revenues.Other parts of the bank continued working with Gupta as well. Credit Suisse’s investment bankers were due to lead an initial public offering for Liberty’s U.S. steel arm, which was ultimately pulled, according to a statement from the company. Gupta also announced that the Swiss bank would finance his planned acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG’s steel unit, which fell apart earlier this year.Credit Suisse has so far recouped about $5.9 billion of the $10 billion in these supply-chain funds, but it remains unclear how much will be returned ultimately to investors. Loans to Gupta’s businesses are among a batch of debts that are the “principal sources of valuation uncertainty,” the bank said earlier this month.Liberty Commodities’s external legal advisors investigated “alleged rumors concerning the paperwork” it used in 2019, according to Mitchell, the spokesman for GFG Alliance. They found no evidence to substantiate the rumors, nor was the company “ever subject to further complaints or proceedings,” he said.“LCL has ongoing banking relationships with separate financial institutions,” Mitchell said, referring to Liberty Commodities. “The trade-finance market has been hugely challenging for all but the very largest commodities traders in recent years. Nevertheless, no financial institution has been left out of pocket as a result of lending money to LCL. On the contrary, they have received substantial commercial returns.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Rise With Traders Focused on Growth Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose as data signaling prospects for a sustained rebound of the world’s largest economy outweighed inflation worries. Treasuries advanced, while the dollar was little changed.Traders focused on the outlook for higher spending that could boost growth, even after the personal consumption expenditures core-price gauge posted its biggest increase since 2001. The perception that the latest figures won’t be enough to prompt any change in tone or policy by Federal Reserve officials has also helped sentiment. The S&P 500 was on track to extend its fourth straight monthly rally -- the longest run since August -- led by a rebound in technology shares.Inflation has certainly been a contentious topic for investors and economists alike, with some arguing that price increases are transitory and others worrying about elevated costs in the longer-term. This week, a number of central-bank speakers as well as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen continued to downplay the threat of a prolonged increase in prices.“Stocks continue to rise since the U.S. economic growth ‘exceptionalism story’ does not appear to be going away anytime soon, and as inflation still looks like it will be transitory,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note to clients.Read: Consumer Sentiment in U.S. Deteriorates on Inflation ConcernsFor Michael Shaoul, chief executive officer at Marketfield Asset Management, the latest figures may indeed be just a “flash in the pan”, with a return to more normal conditions in a few quarters.“Although we are willing to admit that there are some unusual and potentially temporary factors at play in the report, it needs to also be understood that their cumulative impact has been much stronger than conventional analysis has anticipated,” he added.Some corporate highlights:Salesforce.com Inc., the top maker of cloud-based customer relations software, climbed on a strong profit forecast.Boeing Co. fell after halting deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner just two months after restarting them.Coinbase Global Inc. paced a selloff in cryptocurrency-exposed shares as Bitcoin extended its worst monthly slide since November 2018.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 12:26 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%The MSCI World index rose 0.5%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2198The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.4191The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.82 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.59%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.18%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $67 a barrelGold futures rose 0.1% to $1,901 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kuroda Says BOJ Will Mull Climate in Monetary Policy Discussions

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of Japan will consider climate change in its monetary policy discussions, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in his clearest signal yet that the central bank is looking to support the battle against global warming.“We have a great interest” in climate change and its impact on the economy and the financial system, Kuroda said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday. “Naturally, how we respond to this at the level of monetary policy will become a topic of discussion.”The comments come amid growing debate among central bankers over whether or how they should support efforts to counter climate change, following a series of pledges by governments including the U.S., China and Japan to reduce greenhouse emissions.Touching on another key theme among investors, Kuroda said global inflation concerns were most relevant in the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said some temporary inflation pressures will prove transitory and stimulus should stay in place for longer.“That policy stance is based on the recognition that it will take time to overcome low inflation once it is entrenched,” Kuroda said. “That is the lesson learned from Japan’s experience of prolonged deflation.”Until now, Kuroda has largely stuck to the view that the BOJ needs to consider climate change from the perspective of how it might present a risk to the financial system, a stance similar to Powell’s.While his latest remarks suggest he may be moving in the direction of European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde or the Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey, who have shown a more aggressive stance on green issues, it remains to be seen what action the BOJ will take.“While there are discussions about whether central banks should be buying green bonds, many of those discussions are over asset management, not monetary policy,” Kuroda said, when asked if the BOJ would consider purchasing green bonds as a response to climate change.Targeting green bonds is an approach Lagarde has had difficulty moving forward. Kuroda didn’t rule out using new loan incentives the BOJ launched in March.Kuroda, Powell, Bailey and Lagarde will be among those discussing ways to promote green financing measures at next week’s Green Swan Conference organized by the Bank for International Settlements, the IMF and others.Interest is growing in how the BOJ might support Japan’s pledge in April to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030 on its way to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.Some 83% of economists surveyed by Bloomberg in April said the BOJ will end up using its new lending incentives to promote ESG or higher growth policies.The incentives essentially pay commercial banks different interest rates on their reserves depending on the type of lending they provide for businesses. Kuroda said the incentives were intended to give the bank more scope for lowering its policy rate not as a possible tool for responding to climate change. But they could be adapted, he added.As for inflation and signs that the tide of central banks is starting to signal a move away from the emergency policy measures of the pandemic, Kuroda once again underlined that the BOJ would keep its stimulus rolling.“Each central bank has to adapt its monetary policy to its own economy, price and financial situations,” Kuroda said. “Our inflation rate is still quite low and so we have to be persistent in conducting our monetary easing to achieve our 2% price stability target.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia Stocks Poised for Best Weekly Advance in Three Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks advanced, with the regional benchmark index heading for its best week in three months, as favorable U.S. economic data bolstered investors’ appetite for cyclical shares.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed as much as 1.2%, extending its gains for the week to more than 2%. A gauge of consumer discretionary companies provided the biggest boost for the regional benchmark, with Japanese automakers Toyota Motor and Honda Motor among top contributors.Japan and Taiwan were among the day’s best performers in the region. The bluechip Nikkei 225 Stock Average rallied more than 2% to a near three-week high, while Chinese and New Zealand stocks underperformed.“This follows optimism around U.S. economic data boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging in terms of returns performance,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia wrote in a note. “Optimism may linger in the reopening sectors, as the initial jobless claims data yesterday continue to fall to its pandemic lows.”Futures on the S&P 500 rose in Asian hours, after the underlying gauge advanced in New York. Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell for a fourth consecutive week as more Americans get vaccinated and businesses reopen to eager customers.In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5%, dipping back into a technical correction after losing over 10% from its January record.SECTORS TO WATCHSouth Korean makers of vehicles and auto parts rallied in Seoul after the government said it will extend the tax cut on passenger cars for another six months to the end of 2021China firms on the EV supply chain surged following a U.S. senate vote to advance a package of clean energy credits that include incentives for electric vehicle purchasesJapanese department store operators advanced following a Kyodo report that government is set to ease restrictions on large-scale facilities amid an extension of the state of emergencyChinese brokerages gained as they benefited from increasing fund flows prompted by MSCI’s index rebalance and a strengthening yuan, according to Hao Hong, head of research and chief strategist at Bocom InternationalMARKETS AT A GLANCEMSCI Asia Pacific Index up 0.8%Japan’s Topix index up 1.9%; Nikkei 225 up 2.1%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index little changed; Hang Seng China Enterprises down 0.5%; Shanghai Composite down 0.2%; CSI 300 down 0.3%Taiwan’s Taiex index up 1.6%South Korea’s Kospi index up 0.7%; Kospi 200 up 0.7%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 up 1.2%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 down 0.5%India’s S&P BSE Sensex Index up 0.7%; NSE Nifty 50 up 0.7%Singapore’s Straits Times Index up 0.4%; Malaysia’s KLCI little changed; Philippine Stock Exchange Index up 0.1%; Jakarta Composite up 0.1%; Thailand’s SET little changed; Vietnam’s VN Index up 1.3%ADVANCERSGuangzhou Tinci Materials, a manufacturer of fine chemicals, gained 9.2% after the company signed a supply agreement with Contemporary AmperexNamyang Dairy surged by daily limit of 30% in Seoul after its deal to sell founding family members’ controlling stake to South Korean private equity fund Hahn & Co.HSBC Holdings climbed 3.8% in Hong Kong after the lender announced it would quit its retail banking business in the U.S.Shenzhen Everwin jumped after the Chinese electronics component maker announced a plan to grant its shareholders bonus cash and equitiesDECLINERSCyberAgent, an operator of a blog media website, fell 3.3% following an announcement that Avex will raise 5.2b yen from the sale of its shares to CyberAgentPerennial Energy, a coal miner based in Guizhou Province, slumped a record 69% in Hong Kong on its first trading day as a member of an index compiled by MSCI Inc.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dropped after the quarterly profit of India’s largest drugmaker was hit by a one-time charge related to an antitrust probe, while sales growth in U.S., its biggest overseas market, remained sluggishMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Must be a 'professional investor' to do well picking stocks: Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • ECB Expected to Keep Its Higher Bond-Buying Pace Through Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank is increasingly expected by economists and investors to extend the elevated pace of its emergency bond-buying at its next meeting, despite a likely economic rebound.HSBC Holdings Plc, UBS Group AG and ABN Amro Bank NV are among those who expect the Governing Council to prolong current stimulus settings on June 10. Economists surveyed before the previous meeting said purchases would probably be scaled back.Bloomberg Economics now forecasts buying will hold at about 85 billion euros ($103 billion) a month in the third quarter, instead of falling to the same level as in the first quarter.The predictions come after days of top officials pushing back against the idea that they’re ready to slow buying. With more-hawkish colleagues relatively quiet on the matter, the scene is set for yet more ultra-loose policy.“This tilts the likelihood to a continuation of the ‘significantly’ faster purchase pace into the third quarter, even if the decision may still be close in June and require some element of compromise,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. economist Greg Fuzesi said in a report.Investors have picked up on the mood change. German 10-year yields have fallen 10 basis points since climbing to a two-year high last week, suggesting the prospects for a slowdown in the ECB’s program have been pared.Sunnier TimesThe pandemic purchases were ramped up in March when the U.S. rebound was fueling a global rise in borrowing costs while the euro zone was in a double-dip recession. The ECB will unveil new economic projections that should confirm a far brighter outlook as vaccinations pick up.A European Commission report on Friday showed economic confidence in May at the highest level in more than three years as restaurants, hotels and shops across the region start to reopen.Yet in a sign that the recovery remains fragile, French data on Friday came in much weaker than expected. Consumer spending fell 8.3% in April from the previous month, more than twice as much as forecast, and first-quarter gross domestic product was revised to show a decline. Finland also posted an unexpected contraction.ECB board member Fabio Panetta said this week he sees no justification for slowing purchases -- arguing there’s no evidence inflation pressures will be sustained -- and President Christine Lagarde said last week it’s “far too early” to discuss plans for removing stimulus.French Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the idea of slowing purchases in the third quarter is “purely speculative.” His German counterpart Jens Weidmann, typically one of the more hawkish council members, opted not to discuss current policy in a speech on Thursday. Austria’s Robert Holzmann said buying will be determined by market conditions.Yields in the euro area have continued to rise from their March levels, and the ECB warned in its latest financial stability review that further upward surprises in U.S. inflation could lead to serious spillover risks.ECB board member Isabel Schnabel played down such concerns in an interview with Reuters published Friday, saying higher yields are a “natural development at a turning point in the recovery.” But she also said premature withdrawal of monetary or fiscal support would be a mistake, and that new data must be assessed before deciding on the pace of bond buying.Constructive Ambiguity“It would seem too early to start to reduce the pace of purchases,” HSBC economist Fabio Balboni said in a note to clients, citing “the recovery still in its early phases, inflation below target, and countries having recently increased their fiscal deficit estimates.”One factor policy makers will need to consider is thinner summer liquidity. That may force it to slow buying temporarily -- as has happened before with other programs -- but it also complicates communication. Some economists reckon the ECB will opt for vaguer language.Katharina Utermoehl at Allianz SE said a commitment to slow purchases could lead to a situation where an unexpected rise in bond yields would require a rapid policy shift. Instead, “constructive ambiguity” would see the ECB refocus on the pandemic program’s flexibility.“I don’t think the ECB will make a concrete commitment,” said Birgit Henseler, an economist at DZ Bank AG. “If yields continue to rise, the ECB may buy more. But if the recent consolidation of yields continues, we may only see purchases of 60 to 70 billion euros per month.”The central bank will “stay on the side of caution and signal ongoing accommodation,” UBS economist Reinhard Cluse said in a report. “Continued purchases at an elevated pace would also support the ECB’s aim to maintain ‘favorable financing conditions’ amid the recent rise in European yields and spreads, and the euro.”(Updates with economic confidence report in eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trade Through .7706 Changes Main Trend to Down

    The direction of the AUD/USD on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at .7711.

  • Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • U.S. FAA confirms Boeing halt to 787 Dreamliner deliveries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • TD Earnings Rise as Reserves Released for Loans That Didn’t Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank is benefiting from its sizable presence in the U.S., where the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the company to release $173 million in set-asides for loans that never ended up souring.Fiscal second-quarter profit in Toronto-Dominion’s U.S. retail-banking business rose more than four-fold to $1.05 billion, helped by the release in provisions for credit losses. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.Key InsightsToronto-Dominion has been the most cautious among Canada’s banks in setting aside capital to cushion itself from loan losses, and the company has hinted that it may put some of that money to work on expanding its U.S. footprint. The bank released a total of C$377 million ($312 million) in provisions for loan losses. Analysts estimated it would set aside C$457.8 million.The lender, Canada’s largest by total assets, has benefited from a strong housing market in its home country that has made up for low credit-card spending. Profit in the Canadian retail segment rose 86% to C$2.18 billion, helped by growth in mortgages.Among Canada’s six largest banks, Toronto-Dominion gets the highest proportion of its revenue from net interest income -- a reliance that restrained results last quarter. Net interest income fell 5.9% to $5.84 billion.Market ReactionToronto-Dominion shares have climbed 23% this year, similar to the gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Get MoreNet income more than doubled to C$3.7 billion, or C$1.99 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.04 a share. Analysts estimated C$1.76 a share.Click here for more on Toronto-Dominion’s second-quarter results.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why isn’t your 401(k) doing better? The reason may surprise you

    Ever wonder why poorly performing or expensive mutual funds are among the investment choices in your 401(k) plan? Researchers have discovered that something called revenue sharing is to blame. According to a just published paper, recordkeepers in defined contribution pension plans are often paid indirectly in the form of revenue sharing from third-party funds on the menu.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.