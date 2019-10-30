Here's Where Kids Eat Free on Halloween — and Adults Can Snag Scary-Good Deals Too

Sorry kids, but you probably should eat something other than just candy on Halloween.

Luckily, at many restaurants on Halloween, kids eat free — and we’re not just talking about all the Snickers, Skittles, and Hershey bars they collect trick-or-treating. Chains like IHOP, Friendly’s, and 99 Restaurants offer customers free kids’ meals on October 31, often with the purchase of an adult entrée, and sometimes with the requirement that kids dress in Halloween costumes.

Meanwhile, some restaurant chains, supermarkets, and stores offer Halloween freebies and deals to adults and kids alike. For example, no matter how old or young you are, you can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on Halloween when you’re dressed in a costume. There’s a great Halloween burrito deal at Chipotle too: Wear a costume and you can get a burrito or other Chipotle entrée for just $4.

Here are all the spots where kids eat free on Halloween, as well as where you can find great restaurant Halloween food deals available to everybody.

Halloween Freebies and Food Deals for Everyone

Every Krispy Kreme Doughnuts customer in costume on Halloween gets a free donut. The Krispy Kreme Halloween deal is valid for kids and adults alike, and you can take your pick of any flavor free donut.

No tricks, just treats! Anyone coming to visit us on #Halloween in costume gets their favorite #doughnut for FREE! 👻🎃🍩 Participating shops & more info at https://t.co/Y4wB7WBGOj. #KrispyKreme #Spooky pic.twitter.com/CbZ88knujW — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) October 29, 2019

Wear your costume to Chipotle on Halloween and you’ll get a sweet burrito deal. From 3 p.m. until closing on Thursday, customers who are in Halloween costumes can get a burrito (or “boorito”), bowl, salad, or order of tacos at the special price of $4.

On October 31, Baskin-Robbins customers can choose one scoop of ice cream — any flavor, in a cone or a cup — for just $1.70.

Visit an Edible Arrangements store while wearing a costume and you’ll get a free “pineapple eyeball” treat, now through Halloween.

Free eyeballs! 👀 Stop by your store in costume for the ultimate Halloween treat. pic.twitter.com/Xe79PUZQKx — Edible Arrangements (@edible) October 27, 2019

Now through October 31, all Farmer Boys customers will receive a scratch-off coupon with any purchase. The coupon is good for a surprise free item, redeemable from November 1 to 15.

Get a treat this Halloween! 👻 Visit a participating location now through Oct 31 to receive a special Halloween Day lucky scratcher with each purchase. Each visit guarantees a win 😉



While supplies last. See full details & participating locations 👉 https://t.co/grO1zXhChc pic.twitter.com/smZYdvLnjD



— Farmer Boys Food (@FarmerBoys) October 29, 2019

The Halloween deal at Sonic features unlimited corn dogs for 50 cents each.

No one wants to cook around Halloween. So it’s very handy that Whole Foods is offering frozen pizzas at 50% off for Amazon Prime members, now through Sunday, November 3.

Where Kids Eat Free on Halloween

Kids eat free at Friendly’s when they’re dressed in Halloween costumes, now through October 31. Purchase of an adult entrée is required.

Kids get a free entrée at IHOP with the purchase of an adult entrée from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day — including Halloween.

This #Halloween, Kids Eat Free every day from 4-10pm, so we’re giving you all treat & no trick. But if you know any tricks, like magic tricks, we'd love to see one. We’re big magic fans over here. Valid for kids 12 & under on kids items. 1 kids entree with adult entree purchase. — IHOP (@IHOP) October 23, 2019

Every child wearing a Halloween costume on Thursday, October 31 can get a free kids’ meal at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, with the purchase of adult entrée

Kids eat free on Halloween at Bubba Gump: You’ll get a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée on October 31.

Mark your calendars for no tricks and ALL treats this Halloween. Kid's eat FREE on Halloween, October 31, with the purchase of an adult entree! 🎃https://t.co/BDnXPvSPq3 pic.twitter.com/cBbLHmIJcr — BubbaGumpCo (@BubbaGumpCo) October 24, 2019