U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,940.11
    +31.92 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,353.72
    +208.42 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,649.36
    +104.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.25
    +8.93 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.56
    -4.32 (-4.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.40
    +9.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.17
    +0.26 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    +0.0050 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2810
    -0.0590 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1490
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3290
    +1.5720 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,895.19
    -851.57 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.05
    +7.34 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Here's where YC's latest batch of founders are placing fintech bets

Natasha Mascarenhas and Anita Ramaswamy
·5 min read

Y Combinator’s latest cohort of founders have opinions on the future of fintech. One-fifth of the accelerator’s Summer 2022 batch, which spans 240 companies, is working on solving issues in the financial space. The pitches range from building the Square for micro-merchants in Latin America to creating a way to angel invest in your favorite athlete.

And while the pitches are diverse, some concentrations show key ways that a group of vetted entrepreneurs are thinking about the landscape’s shift in light of finicky venture markets, a downturn, and some public market meltdowns. The most popular problem area among this batch’s fintech cohort has to do with payments, which is unsurprising. The story really begins with which focus made second place: neobanks.

Thank U, Neobanks

This year’s cohort includes 11 neobanks, a trend we saw start to take off with YC’s W22 cohort that also included 18 such companies. That’s a substantial increase from the 1-2 neobanks per batch that made the cut for YC in both 2020 and 2021, suggesting that the accelerator is doubling down on founders who are aiming to build the next “one-stop-shop” for fintech services.

The neobank founders it has chosen to back this summer tend to have highly specialized knowledge of niche markets, which gives them the potential to capture the entire wallet share of specific populations they know well rather than trying to cultivate a broader but perhaps less deep appeal. Nearly half of the neobanks in this batch are based in the United States, while the remaining are spread across the U.K, Swizerland, India, Nigeria, Senegal and other geographies.

Lagos, Nigeria-based Pivo is focused on freight carriers in Africa, Hostfi is looking to capture the market of short-term rental hosts and Pana says it is targeting the 62 million Latinos living in the U.S., just to name a few examples from the latest batch. The three companies are founded by a Nigerian port operations manager, an Airbnb superhost and a LatAm-focused digital banking exec, respectively, showcasing the deeply focused approach of these founders on more niche segments of the market where they have prior experience.

YC's concentration of neobanks feels somewhat contrarian to general fintech sentiment these days. There's been a slew of examples of why neobanks - despite being low-cost, savvy banking solutions - don't work well: despite mega venture rounds, there are large losses. Strong growth is possible, but often at the cost of more and more operating expenses.

Yet, while some saw sector big losses as the end of neobanks, Chime offers hope. The well-known neobank became EBITDA-positive in late 2020, showing that the cohort can get to a place of economic health and shutting down some critiques. Still, the banking world is an increasingly competitive space, as practically every fintech company fights for consumer wallet share. Neobanks are unlikely to be a winner-takes-all market – rather, more specialized upstarts may be better suited to cater to the specific needs of a given community in a holistic way. And this batch supports that realization.

International fintech remains a key focus

India has always been Y Combinator’s favorite geography to invest in, outside the United States. Last batch, YC’s India founders appeared concentrated mostly within the financial services sector, around 30% when you consider that out of 36 Indian startups, 11 were in the fintech world. Then it was a contrast from prior showings, in which most of India’s YC startups fell into the B2B services category.

While last year showed a bigger focus on fintech, this year the courses slightly reversed. Out of the 21 startups YC backed in India this cohort, about 40%, or 8 startups, are in the fintech category. Fintech is still a big area of focus, but B2B did take the lead for the geography: 47% of YC’s India startups are focused in the enterprise world this year.

The slight shift away from Indian fintechs is not necessarily indicative of YC caring less about fintech startups globally. The accelerator backed eight fintech bets in Latin America, worth 57% of its total wagers in the region this season. The Latin American fascination with financial technology continues, it appears, perhaps supercharged by the success of high-profile Brazilian neobank Nubank, which went public and officially became Latin America’s most valuable listed bank late last year.

African fintech has a similar story, with five of the accelerator’s eight investments working in the fintech space. There's Anchor, a remote banking-as-a-service platform that has already raised over $1 million for its platform, Bridgecard, a card issuer for Nigeria, and erad, a non-dilutive funding platform for Middle East startups.

The future of friendly investment terms

Despite a bit of a slowdown in fintech funding for private companies this year compared to the ultra-hot 2021 market, the sector remains much hotter than it was in years past, accounting for nearly 21% of total venture deals as of Q2 2022. YC follows the same trend, with pre-seed perhaps getting a boon in enthusiasm from the fact that late-stage businesses like Stripe or publicly-traded fintechs, like Robinhood and Affirm don't feel exactly stable right now.

Here's a breakdown of the percentage of fintech companies in the accelerator's past few batches:

 

As with any sector, we could see competitive tensions within the accelerator itself start to breed depending on where startups go from here. Crypto startups Eco and Pebble, both YC participants, had a feud earlier this year when Eco’s CEO made allegations against the Pebble founders for “copy-and-pasting” significant parts of his company.

The overall fintech space is a bloodbath right now as the market has become saturated with companies that all play in similar areas trying to fight for the same sets of customers. YC’s startups are no exception – only time will tell if their approach of focusing in on international companies operating in niche markets will pay off or if consolidation in the sector has already gone too far for new upstarts to see breakout success.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple set to unveil iPhone 14, iOS 16 at annual event

    Yahoo finance Live anchors discuss Apple stock performance ahead of the iPhone 14 unveiling.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Great Panther Mining Provides Corporate Update

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), reports a corporate update following the announcement on September 6, 2022, regarding the filing of a notice of intention to seek creditor protection (the "NOI").

  • ‘Things are rocky between us’: My girlfriend and I sold our Florida home. Our $200,000 profit was wired to her account. She refuses to give me my fair share.

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My long-time girlfriend and I moved to Florida three years ago. After renting a home for a year in an area we liked, we bought a home together. I was not working at the time, she was, so we agreed that it would make sense to not put me on the loan application, even though my credit score was higher than hers (however, we both have what would be considered “good” scores —  north of 725 and 800).

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Worth Betting on Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. With rising interest rates and fears of recession, the stock market has been volatile in 2022. Additionally, the […]

  • Apple's New iPhone Gets The Worst Reception Since iPhone 6S

    Apple is the most important stock in the S&P 500 — and the iPhone is the company's key product. So it's wise for investors to pay attention to a new release — it's just that they're not impressed anymore. The market's reception of Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 14 due today is already lukewarm. Wall Street seems bored of the iterative...

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) delivered its second-quarter results Wednesday morning, and though its losses increased, investors appeared to focus more on the report's positives: The stock spiked by as much as 7.4% in morning trading after an initial drop. As of 11:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares remained 3.3% above Tuesday's closing price. For Q2, Nio reported sales of more than $1.5 billion, an increase of 21.8% over the prior-year period.

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Not Doing Enough For Some Investors As Its Shares Slump 25%

    Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) share price has dived 25% in the last...

  • ‘They don’t have a clue about money.’ My daughter has a spending problem, and her husband, who has a trust fund until he’s 30, says yes to everything she wants. But what happens when the money runs out? Do they need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? To deal with their spending, budgeting and other financial issues, you may want to hire a financial adviser for them. A financial adviser will be able to uncover what is meaningful to your children and develop a plan to determine how to accomplish their goals.

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • Tesla stock receives upgrade to Outperform from Wolfe Research

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss an analyst rating on Tesla stock.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling 5.3% at 11:02 a.m. ET on Tuesday as the meme stock rally over the past month or so continues to fizzle out. Ever since AMC's preferred stock unit, AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE), began trading on the market, the common shares have lost more than a quarter of their value. Confidence in the movie theater operator is waning because it's clear more dilution is coming.

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Verizon (VZ) Hikes Dividend on Solid Balance Sheet Strength

    A steady dividend payout with periodic increase is part of Verizon's (VZ) long-term strategy to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders.

  • Bitcoin crash triggers crypto rout wiping out $15bn overnight

    Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.

  • 10 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 cheap stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the history and investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and his fund Fisher Asset Management, and go directly to 5 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. We […]

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

    Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?