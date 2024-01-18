Here's who's moving into Coopersmith's old Poolside location in Old Town Square

CooperSmith's Poolside sits vacant in Fort Collins, Colo., on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

After sitting vacant for more than a year, CooperSmith's old Poolside location in Old Town Square is getting at least one new tenant — maybe two.

Visit Fort Collins has signed a lease for just over 3,000 square feet — one-third of the building — in which it hopes to expand the visitor experience in Fort Collins, said Cynthia Eichler, president and chief executive officer of Visit Fort Collins.

Visit Fort Collins' welcome center and offices in Old Town Square will move into the new location as soon as renovations are completed in mid-summer, Eichler said.

Building owner Progressive Old Town Square has had the prime Old Town Square location on the market for more than a year since Poolside closed but found no takers for the entire 8,319 square feet.

When Visit Fort Collins approached Progressive Old Town Square owner Brian Soukup about taking part of the building, Soukup was amenable to splitting the space. Visit Fort Collins will occupy the smaller of the two spaces.

"That's a big building," Eichler said. "With a change in the market, there's not as much interest in larger spaces like Poolside. We felt like we could utilize a good chunk and make something special there."

Related: As high-profile Fort Collins storefronts sit vacant, here's why filling them is so hard

Visit Fort Collins will occupy the space where the stage and pool tables were as well as the patio facing Mountain Avenue.

"It will be a great thing and a great thing for the community," Soukup said. "We all should be excited."

Visit Fort Collins envisions hosting music, TED Talks and other "really cool things in the evening," Eichler said. "It will make a fantastic place for residents to come, spend time and experience different things in that location."

According to Eichler, the space will be able to accommodate about 150 people. “This location and opportunity for additional programming will elevate the visitor experience and ability for our community to gather in Old Town Square. I think it will be a place people want to come and hang out with us."

Story continues

Visit Fort Collins' 2020 master plan encouraged the organization to think about "aspirational concepts," she said. "I feel like as the economy has come back and stabilized to some extent, this is the time to make a move and be more connected to Fort Collins. Downtown is the natural place for gathering. People want to see it and experience it, and this gives us an amazing platform to do that."

Fort Collins architecture firm VFLA is currently working on plans for the new space before Visit Fort Collins can apply for building permits. The space is a "giant L" with the stage at one end, Eichler said, "that will be a very inviting place to come and sit and play in and experience things."

Visit Fort Collins and the downtown welcome center employ about 11 employees who will move into the new space. The welcome center at Interstate 25 will remain open, Eichler said.

As for the remaining space, Soukup said a Denver restaurant has signed a letter of intent but is still a few days away from a signed lease. "We want to get this thing done," he said Thursday. The restaurant owners "want to be open as close to spring as possible."

The addition of a restaurant will complement Visit Fort Collins, Eichler said. "We want to be a launching pad, a place where people come get acclimated, make a plan then go and eat or shop. We want to become a launching pad out into the community."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Who is moving into CooperSmith's Poolside in Old Town Fort Collins?