Here's Why 3P Learning Limited's (ASX:3PL) CEO Compensation Is The Least Of Shareholders Concerns

Key Insights

3P Learning's Annual General Meeting to take place on 27th of November

Salary of AU$518.1k is part of CEO Jose Palmero's total remuneration

Total compensation is 47% below industry average

3P Learning's three-year loss to shareholders was 25% while its EPS grew by 84% over the past three years

Performance at 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO Jose Palmero plans to fix this. At the next AGM coming up on 27th of November, they can influence managerial decision making through voting on resolutions, including executive remuneration. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

View our latest analysis for 3P Learning

How Does Total Compensation For Jose Palmero Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, 3P Learning Limited has a market capitalization of AU$286m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$593k over the year to June 2023. That's a notable decrease of 39% on last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$518.1k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On examining similar-sized companies in the Australian Consumer Services industry with market capitalizations between AU$153m and AU$610m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$1.1m. This suggests that Jose Palmero is paid below the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$518k AU$573k 87% Other AU$75k AU$405k 13% Total Compensation AU$593k AU$978k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 65% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 35% is other remuneration. 3P Learning is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Story continues

3P Learning Limited's Growth

3P Learning Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 84% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 10%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has 3P Learning Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 25% for the shareholders, 3P Learning Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders have earned a negative share price return is certainly disconcerting. The share price trend has diverged with the robust growth in EPS however, suggesting there may be other factors that could be driving the price performance. A key focus for the board and management will be how to align the share price with fundamentals. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to raise their concerns and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with their expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for 3P Learning that investors should look into moving forward.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.