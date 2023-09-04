Here's Why Advanced Braking Technology (ASX:ABV) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Advanced Braking Technology (ASX:ABV). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Advanced Braking Technology Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Advanced Braking Technology's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Advanced Braking Technology's EPS grew from AU$0.0017 to AU$0.0039, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 129% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Advanced Braking Technology shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.7% to 11%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Advanced Braking Technology is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$15m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Advanced Braking Technology Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in Advanced Braking Technology will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 48% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Of course, Advanced Braking Technology is a very small company, with a market cap of only AU$15m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have AU$7.3m worth of stock. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Is Advanced Braking Technology Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Advanced Braking Technology's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Advanced Braking Technology is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Advanced Braking Technology.

