Here's Why Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Aecon Group (TSE:ARE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for Aecon Group

How Fast Is Aecon Group Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Aecon Group has managed to grow EPS by 21% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It seems Aecon Group is pretty stable, since revenue and EBIT margins are pretty flat year on year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Aecon Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Story continues

Are Aecon Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

In the last year insider at Aecon Group were both selling and buying shares; but happily, as a group they spent CA$132k more on stock, than they netted from selling it. Shareholders who may have questioned insiders selling will find some reassurance in this fact. We also note that it was the Corporate Independent Director, Stuart Lee, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$114k for shares at about CA$16.33 each.

Is Aecon Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Aecon Group's strong EPS growth. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. So on this analysis, Aecon Group is probably worth spending some time on. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aecon Group (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Aecon Group isn't the only one. You can see a a curated list of Canadian companies which have exhibited consistent growth accompanied by recent insider buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.