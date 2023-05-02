Here's Why AEM Holdings (SGX:AWX) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in AEM Holdings (SGX:AWX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

AEM Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that AEM Holdings has managed to grow EPS by 28% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for AEM Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 54% to S$870m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for AEM Holdings' future EPS 100% free.

Are AEM Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news for AEM Holdings shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Lead Independent Non-Executive Director Ban Leng Toh bought S$35k worth of shares at an average price of around S$3.09. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in AEM Holdings.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for AEM Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. With a whopping S$79m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add AEM Holdings To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, AEM Holdings' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for AEM Holdings (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of AEM Holdings, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

