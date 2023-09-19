Here's Why Air New Zealand Limited's (NZSE:AIR) CEO Is Unlikely to Expect A Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

Air New Zealand will host its Annual General Meeting on 26th of September

CEO Greg Foran's total compensation includes salary of NZ$1.80m

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Air New Zealand's EPS grew by 57% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 0.9%

Under the guidance of CEO Greg Foran, Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 26th of September. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

Check out our latest analysis for Air New Zealand

Comparing Air New Zealand Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Air New Zealand Limited has a market capitalization of NZ$2.5b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth NZ$4.0m over the year to June 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 9.8% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at NZ$1.8m.

For comparison, other companies in the New Zealand Airlines industry with market capitalizations ranging between NZ$1.7b and NZ$5.4b had a median total CEO compensation of NZ$5.4m. From this we gather that Greg Foran is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Greg Foran directly owns NZ$3.1m worth of shares in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary NZ$1.8m NZ$1.7m 45% Other NZ$2.2m NZ$1.9m 55% Total Compensation NZ$4.0m NZ$3.6m 100%

On an industry level, around 32% of total compensation represents salary and 68% is other remuneration. According to our research, Air New Zealand has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Story continues

A Look at Air New Zealand Limited's Growth Numbers

Air New Zealand Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 57% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 132% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Air New Zealand Limited Been A Good Investment?

Air New Zealand Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 0.9% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Air New Zealand that you should be aware of before investing.

Switching gears from Air New Zealand, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.