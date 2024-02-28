Here's Why Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Amazon.com

What Is Amazon.com's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Amazon.com had US$73.8b of debt in December 2023, down from US$85.1b, one year before. However, it does have US$86.8b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$13.0b.

How Healthy Is Amazon.com's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Amazon.com had liabilities of US$164.9b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$161.1b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$86.8b as well as receivables valued at US$46.4b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$192.8b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Amazon.com shares are worth a very impressive total of US$1.81t, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Amazon.com boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Story continues

Even more impressive was the fact that Amazon.com grew its EBIT by 176% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Amazon.com's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Amazon.com has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Amazon.com basically broke even on a free cash flow basis. While many companies do operate at break-even, we prefer see substantial free cash flow, especially if a it already has dead.

Summing Up

While Amazon.com does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$13.0b. And we liked the look of last year's 176% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't have any problem with Amazon.com's use of debt. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Amazon.com's earnings per share history for free.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.