Here's Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Analog Devices's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of February 2024 Analog Devices had US$7.03b of debt, an increase on US$6.55b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.30b, its net debt is less, at about US$5.72b.

How Healthy Is Analog Devices' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Analog Devices had liabilities of US$2.92b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$9.92b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.30b and US$1.20b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$10.3b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Analog Devices has a titanic market capitalization of US$98.1b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Analog Devices's net debt is only 1.0 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 14.3 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the bad news is that Analog Devices has seen its EBIT plunge 19% in the last twelve months. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Analog Devices can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Analog Devices actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Analog Devices's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But the stark truth is that we are concerned by its EBIT growth rate. All these things considered, it appears that Analog Devices can comfortably handle its current debt levels. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Analog Devices insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.

