Here's why this artisan shop in downtown Topeka will be closing its doors later this month

A longtime artisan shop is saying its goodbyes to its customers and downtown Topeka.

When Alicia VanWalleghem, a lifelong Topekan, left her position at Blue Cross and Blue Shield to start Leaping Llamas Artisan Shop, 725 S. Kansas Ave., in 2016, she hadn't had any prior art education but was fascinated with the art world.

She aimed to bring "something creative" to the art scene in Topeka by offering a space for local artists to showcase and profit from their work.

Now, with seven years of experience operating a business in the art realm, VanWalleghem will close Leaping Llamas' doors this month.

Alicia VanWalleghem, owner of Leaping Llamas, 725 S. Kansas Ave., said closing the shop was the best decision for her and family.

With Jules — Leaping Llamas' sister store next door — will also close. VanWalleghem said both businesses remain strong and the decision to close doesn't have "anything to do with lack of business."

"I'm a solo parent, I'm a solo entrepreneur and that doesn't go hand in hand that well," VanWalleghem told The Capital-Journal. "So, something had to give lifestyle-wise and so I decided to focus more on family."

Farewells follow with success in the community

Over several years in business, VanWalleghem said she's learned a lot, but she's most appreciative of the Topeka community and its endless support.

"The Topeka community supports everything, so we've been very fortunate in that sense for people," she said. "I don't know if we'd be as successful if we opened anywhere else."

VanWalleghem received a $5,000 COVID-19 relief grant in 2020, through The Spanx by Sarah Blakely Foundation, which teamed with GlobalGiving to establish The Red Backpack Fund. The grant offered U.S. female entrepreneurs grants to help alleviate the economic impact during the pandemic.

VanWalleghem created an online store during the pandemic and offered at-home deliveries for art classes.

Before the pandemic, she had offered various classes including a pysanky egg art class, been involved in such community events as the Activate the Alleyway and more.

As the closing nears, VanWallegham said it's been interesting to watch the process unfold.

"It was honestly scarier to decide to close than it was to take the leap to open because it will be a little bit unknown right after I close," she said.

Final closing sale

Customers can still shop at Leaping Llamas and With Jules, and all items are 50% off original price.

A final day to close hasn't been determined yet for the two shops, but VanWallegham said it will be in September.

"Mid-September at some point will be the hard close date," she said, "because as soon as merchandise is done, we'll start selling furniture and art supplies" and everything else in the store.

To stay up to date on the closure of the shops, follow the Leaping Llamas Facebook page.

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Leaping Llamas Artisan Shop to close after 7 years in downtown Topeka