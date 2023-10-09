Here's Why Ashtead Technology Holdings (LON:AT.) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Ashtead Technology Holdings (LON:AT.), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Ashtead Technology Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Outstandingly, Ashtead Technology Holdings' EPS shot from UK£0.093 to UK£0.22, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 132% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Ashtead Technology Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 17% to 27%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Ashtead Technology Holdings' future EPS 100% free.

Are Ashtead Technology Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Ashtead Technology Holdings in the previous 12 months. So it's definitely nice that Independent Non-Executive Director Anthony R. Durrant bought UK£32k worth of shares at an average price of around UK£3.17. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Ashtead Technology Holdings.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Ashtead Technology Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at UK£12m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 3.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Allan Pirie, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Ashtead Technology Holdings, with market caps between UK£163m and UK£653m, is around UK£823k.

The Ashtead Technology Holdings CEO received total compensation of just UK£371k in the year to December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Ashtead Technology Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Ashtead Technology Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Ashtead Technology Holdings deserves timely attention. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of Ashtead Technology Holdings.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Ashtead Technology Holdings, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

