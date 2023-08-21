Here's Why Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) (Catalist:5UL) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) (Catalist:5UL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s EPS went from US$0.0074 to US$0.033 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 16% to 27% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$154m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 43% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. In terms of absolute value, insiders have US$66m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) (1 is potentially serious!) that we have uncovered.

