Here's Why Azeus Systems Holdings (SGX:BBW) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Azeus Systems Holdings (SGX:BBW). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Azeus Systems Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, Azeus Systems Holdings has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 49%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Azeus Systems Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 17% to 27% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Azeus Systems Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$258m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Azeus Systems Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Azeus Systems Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at HK$80m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. Amounting to 31% of the outstanding shares, indicating that insiders are also significantly impacted by the decisions they make on the behalf of the business.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Azeus Systems Holdings, with market caps between HK$785m and HK$3.1b, is around HK$6.1m.

The CEO of Azeus Systems Holdings only received HK$2.7m in total compensation for the year ending March 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Azeus Systems Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Azeus Systems Holdings' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Azeus Systems Holdings certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Azeus Systems Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Although Azeus Systems Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

