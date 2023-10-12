Here's Why BioCardia, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Compensation Is The Least Of Shareholders Concerns

Key Insights

BioCardia's Annual General Meeting to take place on 18th of October

Total pay for CEO Peter Altman includes US$531.0k salary

The total compensation is 34% less than the average for the industry

BioCardia's EPS grew by 43% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 79%

The performance at BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) has been rather lacklustre of late and shareholders may be wondering what CEO Peter Altman is planning to do about this. At the next AGM coming up on 18th of October, they can influence managerial decision making through voting on resolutions, including executive remuneration. Setting appropriate executive remuneration to align with the interests of shareholders may also be a way to influence the company performance in the long run. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

Comparing BioCardia, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that BioCardia, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$11m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$902k for the year to December 2022. That's a notable decrease of 21% on last year. We note that the salary of US$531.0k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the American Biotechs industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$1.4m. In other words, BioCardia pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Furthermore, Peter Altman directly owns US$224k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$531k US$488k 59% Other US$371k US$650k 41% Total Compensation US$902k US$1.1m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 22% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 78% of the pie. BioCardia is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Story continues

A Look at BioCardia, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, BioCardia, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 43% per year. It saw its revenue drop 78% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has BioCardia, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -79% over three years would not have pleased BioCardia, Inc. shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders have earned a negative share price return is certainly disconcerting. This contrasts to the strong EPS growth recently however, and suggests that there may be other factors at play driving down the share price. There needs to be more focus by management and the board to examine why the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to raise their concerns and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with their expectations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 7 warning signs for BioCardia (4 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Switching gears from BioCardia, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

