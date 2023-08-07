Here's Why Bonvests Holdings (SGX:B28) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Bonvests Holdings (SGX:B28). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Bonvests Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Bonvests Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, Bonvests Holdings' EPS grew from S$0.031 to S$0.052, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 69% year-on-year growth like that. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Bonvests Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -11% to 11%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Bonvests Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$393m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Bonvests Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While there was some insider selling, that pales in comparison to the S$2.5m that the Founder & Executive Chairman, Henry Ngo spent acquiring shares. The average price paid was about S$0.97. Big purchases like that are well worth noting, especially for those who like to follow the insider money.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Bonvests Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at S$109m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. Amounting to 28% of the outstanding shares, indicating that insiders are also significantly impacted by the decisions they make on the behalf of the business.

Does Bonvests Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Bonvests Holdings' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Bonvests Holdings deserves timely attention. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Bonvests Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

