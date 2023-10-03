Here's Why Braime Group (LON:BMT) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Braime Group (LON:BMT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Braime Group Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, Braime Group has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 54%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Braime Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 22% to UK£48m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Braime Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£23m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Braime Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Braime Group, with market caps under UK£165m is around UK£287k.

Braime Group offered total compensation worth UK£153k to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Braime Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Braime Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. With increasing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. What's more, the fact that the CEO's compensation is quite reasonable is a sign that the company is conscious of excessive spending. So Braime Group looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Braime Group , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

