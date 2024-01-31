Here's Why Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Capital Southwest Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Capital Southwest has managed to grow EPS by 34% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Capital Southwest's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The good news is that Capital Southwest is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.8 percentage points to 85%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

You might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Capital Southwest's future profits.

Are Capital Southwest Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Capital Southwest in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that Ramona Rogers-Windsor, the Independent Director of the company, paid US$32k for shares at around US$21.55 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Capital Southwest.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Capital Southwest insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$49m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 4.5% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Capital Southwest Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Capital Southwest's strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Capital Southwest (including 2 which are significant).

