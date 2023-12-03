Here's Why Carlo Gavazzi Holding (VTX:GAV) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Carlo Gavazzi Holding (VTX:GAV), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Carlo Gavazzi Holding with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Carlo Gavazzi Holding Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Carlo Gavazzi Holding has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In previous twelve months, Carlo Gavazzi Holding's EPS has risen from CHF34.57 to CHF37.68. That's a fair increase of 9.0%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Carlo Gavazzi Holding achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 3.5% to CHF202m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Carlo Gavazzi Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in Carlo Gavazzi Holding will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 45% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at CHF99m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Carlo Gavazzi Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Carlo Gavazzi Holding is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Carlo Gavazzi Holding that you should be aware of.

