Here's Why Carlo Rino Group Berhad (KLSE:CRG) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Carlo Rino Group Berhad (KLSE:CRG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Carlo Rino Group Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Carlo Rino Group Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In previous twelve months, Carlo Rino Group Berhad's EPS has risen from RM0.028 to RM0.03. That's a fair increase of 7.3%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Carlo Rino Group Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 12% to RM114m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Carlo Rino Group Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM173m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Carlo Rino Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Carlo Rino Group Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 42% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM72m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Carlo Rino Group Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Carlo Rino Group Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Carlo Rino Group Berhad (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

