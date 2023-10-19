Here's Why CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad has managed to grow EPS by 31% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 27% to RM966m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM133m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 27% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations under RM949m, like CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM524k.

The CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM14k in the year to December 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is worth keeping an eye on. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

