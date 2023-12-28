Here's Why Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Chipotle Mexican Grill has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Chipotle Mexican Grill's EPS skyrocketed from US$28.93 to US$42.65, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 47%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Chipotle Mexican Grill shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 12% to 16% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Chipotle Mexican Grill Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Chipotle Mexican Grill, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$407m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.6% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Should You Add Chipotle Mexican Grill To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Chipotle Mexican Grill has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill that we have uncovered.

