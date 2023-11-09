Here's Why Compagnie Financière Richemont (VTX:CFR) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Compagnie Financière Richemont (VTX:CFR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Compagnie Financière Richemont's Improving Profits

In the last three years Compagnie Financière Richemont's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Compagnie Financière Richemont's EPS shot up from €4.31 to €6.86; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 59%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Compagnie Financière Richemont is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.9 percentage points to 25%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Compagnie Financière Richemont's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Compagnie Financière Richemont Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CHF64b company like Compagnie Financière Richemont. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth €5.9b. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Compagnie Financière Richemont To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Compagnie Financière Richemont has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Compagnie Financière Richemont that you need to take into consideration.

Although Compagnie Financière Richemont certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

