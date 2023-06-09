Here's Why ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

ConocoPhillips' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that ConocoPhillips has grown EPS by 58% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that ConocoPhillips' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note ConocoPhillips achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 42% to US$78b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for ConocoPhillips.

Are ConocoPhillips Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

In twelve months, insiders sold US$1.2m worth of ConocoPhillips shares. On the other hand, Independent Director Robert Walker paid US$1.2m for shares, at a price of about US$104 per share. Overall, that is something good to take away.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for ConocoPhillips is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$129m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.1% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Does ConocoPhillips Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

ConocoPhillips' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest ConocoPhillips belongs near the top of your watchlist. Even so, be aware that ConocoPhillips is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

