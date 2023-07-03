Here's Why Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Consolidated Edison's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Consolidated Edison has grown EPS by 23% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Consolidated Edison remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to US$16b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Consolidated Edison.

Are Consolidated Edison Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it Consolidated Edison shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$234k to buy stock, over the last year. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. We also note that it was the Senior VP & CFO, Robert Hoglund, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$13k for shares at about US$95.67 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Consolidated Edison insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$19m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.06% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because Consolidated Edison's CEO, Tim Cawley, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Consolidated Edison, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$12m.

Consolidated Edison offered total compensation worth US$9.6m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Consolidated Edison To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Consolidated Edison's strong EPS growth. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Consolidated Edison you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Consolidated Edison isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

