Here's Why Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Costco Wholesale's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Costco Wholesale has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Costco Wholesale maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.3% to US$235b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Costco Wholesale Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$239b company like Costco Wholesale. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$556m. We note that this amounts to 0.2% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Costco Wholesale but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Costco Wholesale, the median CEO pay is around US$12m.

Costco Wholesale's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$9.9m in the year leading up to August 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Costco Wholesale Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Costco Wholesale has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. The overarching message here is that Costco Wholesale has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Costco Wholesale that we have uncovered.

