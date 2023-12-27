Here's Why Coty (NYSE:COTY) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Coty (NYSE:COTY). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Coty's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that Coty's EPS went from US$0.093 to US$0.41 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Coty achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 9.1% to US$5.8b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Coty Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The real kicker here is that Coty insiders spent a staggering US$5.7m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Mariasun Aramburuzabala Larregui for US$5.4m worth of shares, at about US$10.80 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Coty bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$623m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Coty Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Coty's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Coty belongs near the top of your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Coty (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of.

