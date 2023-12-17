Here's Why Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

See our latest analysis for Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Cullman Bancorp managed to grow EPS by 4.0% per year, over three years. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Cullman Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for Cullman Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.9% to US$17m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Story continues

Cullman Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$75m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Cullman Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Cullman Bancorp top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But more importantly, Chairman John Riley spent US$72k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of US$10.27. Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Cullman Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$14m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 18% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because on our analysis the CEO, John Riley, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Cullman Bancorp with market caps under US$200m is about US$733k.

Cullman Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$517k to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Cullman Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Cullman Bancorp is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Even so, be aware that Cullman Bancorp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Cullman Bancorp isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.