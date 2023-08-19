Here's Why CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in CVS Group (LON:CVSG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

CVS Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that CVS Group has managed to grow EPS by 31% per year over three years. As a result, we can understand why the stock trades on a high multiple of trailing twelve month earnings.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. CVS Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.2% to UK£577m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for CVS Group.

Are CVS Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Shareholders in CVS Group will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending UK£236k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non-Executive Chairman Richard Connell who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£73k, paying UK£16.18 per share.

Should You Add CVS Group To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, CVS Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. So on this analysis, CVS Group is probably worth spending some time on. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of CVS Group.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of CVS Group, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

