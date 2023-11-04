Here's Why D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is D.R. Horton's Net Debt?

As you can see below, D.R. Horton had US$6.12b of debt, at June 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$3.13b in cash, and so its net debt is US$3.00b.

How Healthy Is D.R. Horton's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, D.R. Horton had liabilities of US$5.67b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.57b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.13b as well as receivables valued at US$315.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$6.80b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given D.R. Horton has a humongous market capitalization of US$40.2b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

D.R. Horton's net debt is only 0.46 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 1k times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On the other hand, D.R. Horton's EBIT dived 13%, over the last year. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if D.R. Horton can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, D.R. Horton created free cash flow amounting to 20% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Our View

Both D.R. Horton's ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT and its net debt to EBITDA gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. But truth be told its EBIT growth rate had us nibbling our nails. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about D.R. Horton's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with D.R. Horton , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

