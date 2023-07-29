Here's Why Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Dominion Energy's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2023, Dominion Energy had US$48.5b of debt, up from US$42.1b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$1.90b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$46.6b.

How Strong Is Dominion Energy's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Dominion Energy had liabilities of US$12.8b due within a year, and liabilities of US$64.2b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.90b and US$2.84b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$72.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$44.6b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Dominion Energy would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5, it's fair to say Dominion Energy does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 3.7 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Looking on the bright side, Dominion Energy boosted its EBIT by a silky 40% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Dominion Energy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Dominion Energy saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

To be frank both Dominion Energy's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But on the bright side, its EBIT growth rate is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. It's also worth noting that Dominion Energy is in the Integrated Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. We're quite clear that we consider Dominion Energy to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Dominion Energy (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

