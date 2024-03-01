Here's Why E.A. Technique (M) Berhad (KLSE:EATECH) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in E.A. Technique (M) Berhad (KLSE:EATECH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

E.A. Technique (M) Berhad's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, E.A. Technique (M) Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. E.A. Technique (M) Berhad boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from RM0.038 to RM0.045, in the last year. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 18% gain.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. E.A. Technique (M) Berhad's EBIT margins have actually improved by 17.9 percentage points in the last year, to reach 28%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 13%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

E.A. Technique (M) Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM138m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are E.A. Technique (M) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to E.A. Technique (M) Berhad, with market caps under RM949m is around RM498k.

E.A. Technique (M) Berhad's CEO took home a total compensation package worth RM442k in the year leading up to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is E.A. Technique (M) Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, E.A. Technique (M) Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. So based on its merits, the stock deserves further research, if not an addition to your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for E.A. Technique (M) Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

