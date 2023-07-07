Here's Why Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Elixirr International (LON:ELIX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Elixirr International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Elixirr International Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Elixirr International has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Elixirr International's EPS skyrocketed from UK£0.22 to UK£0.29, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 30%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Elixirr International maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 40% to UK£71m. That's a real positive.

Are Elixirr International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Shareholders in Elixirr International will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending UK£209k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Director, Simon Retter, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£65k for shares at about UK£5.15 each.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Elixirr International insiders own more than a third of the company. Owning 46% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. In terms of absolute value, insiders have UK£99m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Elixirr International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Elixirr International's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Elixirr International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

The good news is that Elixirr International is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

