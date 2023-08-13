Here's Why Enero Group (ASX:EGG) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Enero Group (ASX:EGG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Enero Group's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Enero Group grew its EPS from AU$0.00033 to AU$0.27, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Enero Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 43% to AU$648m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Enero Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Enero Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$305k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non-Executive Chairman Ann Sherry who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$102k, paying AU$3.27 per share.

Does Enero Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Enero Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Enero Group on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Enero Group you should be aware of.

