Here's Why Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Esquire Financial Holdings Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that Esquire Financial Holdings has grown EPS by 42% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Esquire Financial Holdings' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Esquire Financial Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 55% to US$100m. That's a real positive.

Are Esquire Financial Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Esquire Financial Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping US$69m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. Amounting to 18% of the outstanding shares, indicating that insiders are also significantly impacted by the decisions they make on the behalf of the business.

Is Esquire Financial Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Esquire Financial Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Esquire Financial Holdings very closely. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Esquire Financial Holdings.

