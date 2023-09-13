Here's Why Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Facilities by ADF with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Facilities by ADF Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. In impressive fashion, Facilities by ADF's EPS grew from UK£0.032 to UK£0.057, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 76% year-on-year growth like that.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Facilities by ADF achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to UK£31m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Facilities by ADF is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£44m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Facilities by ADF Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that Facilities by ADF insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 56%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about UK£25m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is Facilities by ADF Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Facilities by ADF's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Facilities by ADF for a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Facilities by ADF (including 1 which is potentially serious).

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

