Here's Why Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Fortinet Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that Fortinet has grown EPS by 40% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Fortinet shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 19% to 23% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Fortinet.

Are Fortinet Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The first bit of good news is that no Fortinet insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the really good news is that Lead Independent Director William Neukom spent US$224k buying stock, at an average price of around US$45.80. It seems at least one insider thinks that the company is doing well - and they are backing that view with cash.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Fortinet bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$7.2b. That equates to 15% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Is Fortinet Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Fortinet's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Fortinet belongs near the top of your watchlist. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Fortinet is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

