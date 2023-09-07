Here's Why Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Fortinet's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Fortinet's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 40%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Fortinet shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 19% to 23%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Fortinet Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

First things first, there weren't any reports of insiders selling shares in Fortinet in the last 12 months. But the really good news is that Lead Independent Director William Neukom spent US$224k buying stock, at an average price of around US$45.80. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Fortinet is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$7.5b. Coming in at 15% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Does Fortinet Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Fortinet's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Fortinet deserves timely attention. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Fortinet by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

