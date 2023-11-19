Here's Why Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Fortinet Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Fortinet has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 39%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Fortinet is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.3 percentage points to 23%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Fortinet Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

First things first, there weren't any reports of insiders selling shares in Fortinet in the last 12 months. But the important part is that Lead Independent Director William Neukom spent US$224k buying stock, at an average price of US$45.80. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Fortinet insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$6.2b. That equates to 16% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Is Fortinet Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Fortinet's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Fortinet belongs near the top of your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Fortinet by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

